RH Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETRH (RH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- RH (NYSE:RH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.59 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $931.5M (+14.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
