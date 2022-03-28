Hydrofarm stock slides as Truist slashes price target

Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on blue theme screen, market volatility, up and down trend. Stock trading, crypto currency background.

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM -7.1%) shares have slipped after Truist Financial lowered price target on the stock.
  • In a research note published on Monday, Truist analysts slashed HYFM's PT from $50.00 to $30.00. The price objective implies a potential upside of 83.82% from the company's previous close.
  • Several other stock analysts have also commented on the hydroponics equipment maker, with Wells Fargo cutting their target from $18.00 to $14.00 while rating the stock as "equal weight" in a research report published recently.
  • The company reported its Q4 results earlier this month, with adj. earnings of -$0.05 missing Wall Street estimates
  • HYFM shares have plunged 70.82% over the past one year and are down 46.80% YTD.
