Hydrofarm stock slides as Truist slashes price target
Mar. 28, 2022 12:36 PM ETHydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM -7.1%) shares have slipped after Truist Financial lowered price target on the stock.
- In a research note published on Monday, Truist analysts slashed HYFM's PT from $50.00 to $30.00. The price objective implies a potential upside of 83.82% from the company's previous close.
- Several other stock analysts have also commented on the hydroponics equipment maker, with Wells Fargo cutting their target from $18.00 to $14.00 while rating the stock as "equal weight" in a research report published recently.
- The company reported its Q4 results earlier this month, with adj. earnings of -$0.05 missing Wall Street estimates
- HYFM shares have plunged 70.82% over the past one year and are down 46.80% YTD.