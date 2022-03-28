Hot Stocks: VLTA leadership shakeup; BYND downgrade; STAA FDA approval; SONO rallies

A major C-Suite shakeup has sent shares of EV charging company Volta (NYSE:VLTA) sharply lower in Monday's intraday trading. The stock also suffered an analyst's downgrade.

A bearish analyst comment also put pressure on Beyond Meat (BYND), with Piper Sandler raising competition concerns.

Looking to the upside, STAAR Surgical (STAA) showed strength on a key regulatory approval. Sonos (SONO) posted gains as well, bolstered by news of an S&P index reshuffling.

Decliners

Volta (VLTA) lost ground in intraday action, falling in the wake of a major leadership change. The stock also received an analyst's downgrade.

VLTA announced that its founder, Scott Mercer, will relinquish his role as CEO. Meanwhile, president and co-founder Chris Wendel has resigned from the company.

Following the C-Suite shakeup, DA Davidson cut its rating on VLTA to Neutral from Buy. Shares dropped 19% on the news.

Beyond Meat (BYND) also showed midday weakness, falling 4% on a downgrade from Piper Sandler. The firm cut its rating on the maker of plant-based meat substitutes to Underweight from Neutral.

In taking a bearish stance on the stock, Piper Sandler pointed to increasing competition and worry that a highly publicized deal with McDonald's might have limited upside. "Given its lack of Beyond branding, there is also the risk MCD takes production in-house at the end of its 3-year contract with Beyond," the firm said.

Gainers

STAAR Surgical (STAA) jumped nearly 9% after the company received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its implantable lens as a correction for myopia.

The company said that its EVO/EVO+ Implantable Collamer Lens, a biocompatible implantable lens that corrects distance vision, could have a potential patient base of 100M people.

Sonos (SONO) also showed midday strength, climbing 13% on news that it was joining the S&P SmallCap 600. The stock will replace Chart Industries (GTLS), which is joining S&P MidCap 400.

