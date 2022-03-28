Oscar Health draws price target cut at Morgan Stanley after outlook update
Mar. 28, 2022 12:37 PM ETOscar Health, Inc. (OSCR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR -7.9%) to $18 from $20 in a research note issued on Monday.
- The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the health insurance stock. However, the latest price objective, suggests a potential upside of 88.68% from stock's last close.
- The price cut comes right after the company's virtual investor day conference held on Friday.
- CFO Scott Blackley said Oscar's Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to range between $480-$380M in FY22 compared to a loss of $430M reported in FY21. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of premiums before ceded reinsurance is projected to improve to (10)-(7)% from (16)% in FY21.
- The company said it is "target approaching Adj. EBITDA breakeven in 2024 and profitability in 2025."
- For the long term, the company sets target of its Direct and Assumed Policy Premiums to grow at high teens to mid 20s between 2023 to 2025 while reaffirming FY22 Direct and Assumed Policy Premiums guidance to $6.1-$6.4B, an increase of more than 80% YoY.
- To read full presentation see here.
- On Mar. 4, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating system warned about Oscar Health at high risk of performing badly due to inferior profitability and decelerating momentum when compared to other financials stocks. To the contrary, Wall Street analysts on an average maintain a Buy rating on the stock.