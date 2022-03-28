PVH Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETPVH Corp. (PVH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- PVH (NYSE:PVH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.00 (+626.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.38B (+19.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PVH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.