Clever Leaves stock slumps as Cowen slashes price target

Mar. 28, 2022 12:49 PM ETClever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR -36.1%) shares have plunged after Cowen lowered price target on the stock.
  • Cowen analyst Vivien Azer lowered CLVR's PT from $6.00 to $4.00, while maintaining a "Market Perform" rating.
  • Earlier today, the Florida-based cannabis company lost over 20% in the pre-market trading after more than doubling in value last Friday.
  • The company also reported its Q4 results last week, with earnings of -$0.91 missing Wall Street estimates.
  • CLVR shares have slumped 79.75% over the past year and are down 23.44% YTD
