Clever Leaves stock slumps as Cowen slashes price target
Mar. 28, 2022 12:49 PM ETClever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR -36.1%) shares have plunged after Cowen lowered price target on the stock.
- Cowen analyst Vivien Azer lowered CLVR's PT from $6.00 to $4.00, while maintaining a "Market Perform" rating.
- Earlier today, the Florida-based cannabis company lost over 20% in the pre-market trading after more than doubling in value last Friday.
- The company also reported its Q4 results last week, with earnings of -$0.91 missing Wall Street estimates.
- CLVR shares have slumped 79.75% over the past year and are down 23.44% YTD