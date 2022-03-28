Huntsman holder Starboard likely to exit position after proxy battle loss - analyst
Mar. 28, 2022 12:49 PM ETHuntsman Corporation (HUN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Activist investor Starboard Value is likely to fully exit its position in Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) after the hedge fund failed to secure any board seats following a proxy fight with the chemicals maker, according to Deutsche Bank.
- Starboard is likely to sell its entire 8.8% stake in Huntsman, Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter wrote in a note on Friday. Starboard is likely to exit its position if it follows a similar playbook to its investment in Box (BOX) last September, where it sold its 8.8% ownership stake within three months after also failing in a board fight.
- Huntsman said on Friday that all 10 of its nominees were elected to the board following its annual meeting, defeating Starboard's efforts to get four nominees elected to the board. Earlier on Monday HUN doubled its stock buyback program to $2B. Huntsman shares rose 4.3% after dropping 11% on Friday.
- "With shareholders re-electing Huntsman's entire slate of (4) board nominees, we believe Starboard's efforts to overhaul and change the company have come to an end," Begleiter, who has a buy rating and $46 price target on HUN wrote.
- Also see SA contributor A Kashyap's piece from last month entitled "Huntsman Corporation: A Chemical Company Bouncing Back."