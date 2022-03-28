Cal-Maine Foods FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETCal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (+210.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $468.84M (+30.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CALM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.