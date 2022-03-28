Canada's Scotiabank amends normal course issuer bid
Mar. 28, 2022 12:57 PM ETThe Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Canada-based Scotiabank's (NYSE:BNS) amended normal course issuer bid on Monday got approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. The effective date of the amendment is March 30, 2022.
- Normal course issuer bids - a Canadian term - refers to a public company's repurchase of its own shares in order to cancel it.
- The amendment allows BNS to increase the number of common shares that it may purchase for cancellation from 24M to 36M, the lender said. This amended amount represents approximately 3%t of the 1,215,705,098 shares issued and outstanding as of Nov. 22, 2021.
- To date, Scotiabank (BNS) has completed the purchase of 20.2M shares for cancellation since the commencement of its current normal course issuer bid.
- At the beginning of March, Scotiabank declared CAD 1.00 per share dividend.