MillerKnoll FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETMillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-58.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+74.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MLKN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.