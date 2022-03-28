Lovesac is expected to see big swing after earnings tomorrow

Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) is due to report earnings on March 29 with analysts expecting revenue of $174M and EPS of $0.58. Of note, shares of Lovesac soared after the retailer's last earnings report. Options trading on Lovesac (LOVE) suggests another big move up or down this time around as well.

Wall Street bulls are confident on Lovesac (LOVE) ahead of the report.

BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Lovesac (LOVE) and price target of $113.

Analyst Camilo Lyon: "We are positive on LOVE heading into its FQ4 earnings report on Tuesday, March 29 BMO. We are comfortable with our FQ4 revenue estimate of $175M / +35% (vs. consensus of $174M / +34%) and EPS estimate of $0.64 (vs. consensus of $0.54) as our checks indicate demand was strong for LoveSac despite a volatile macro backdrop. We also believe demand has remained solid through early FQ1 as the company leverages its in-stock competitive advantage."

Meanwhile, Quo Vadis said it remained buyers of Lovesac (LOVE) ahead of the report.

Analyst John Zolidis: "LOVE has compiled an enviable track record of seven consecutive quarters of impressive upside to consensus estimates. But the past doesn't matter as investors have sent the shares to 52-week lows and contracted the valuation to the lowest level since LOVE went public. We attribute the weakness in the stock to four factors. Investors believe LOVE was a pandemic demand pull-forward beneficiary and that growth will slow as this is digested. Second, the company is seen as a housing derivative and the market anticipates housing to roll-over with higher interest rates. Third, LOVE is getting hit with higher container costs and this could persist longer than what was factored into guidance. Lastly, we hear that credit card data has been weak. Unlike many retailers, LOVE has already provided a 2022 outlook... Longer-term, we believe the company will continue to innovate and grow and see structural upside to margins."

Seeking Alpha Marketplace Gary Alexander pitched the bull case on Lovesac early in the month.