Lovesac Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 28, 2022 1:10 PM ETThe Lovesac Company (LOVE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Mar. 29, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.58 (-57.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $174.34M (+34.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOVE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
