JetBlue to create 5,000 jobs in New York
Mar. 28, 2022 1:26 PM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) has announced plans to add 5,000 jobs in all sections of its operations in New York.
- The airline has plans to fill a variety of positions within its New York operations, including roles in airport operations, ground operations, technical operations, inflight, information technology and other support center roles.
- It currently has ~8,000 crewmembers based in the city, at the airports as well as in JetBlue's Long Island City Support Center, its corporate headquarters.
- U.S. carriers have been scaling up their hiring plans lately amid a rebound in travel.
- Earlier this year, American Airlines (AAL) announced plans to add another 18,000 employees in 2022, after adding 16,000 new team members last year.
- Delta Air Lines (DAL) also intends to generate 3,000 to 5,000 jobs in the year.
- In other news, JetBlue announced on Sunday the launch of daily nonstop flight services to Kansas City and Milwaukee from Boston and New York.
- Enabled by JetBlue's Northeast Alliance (NEA), the Kansas City and Milwaukee services expand the carrier's presence in the Midwest, while diversifying and advancing its New York and Boston focus city strategy.