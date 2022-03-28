QuantumScape pops on report of potential Volkswagen deal

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS +10.9%) shot higher after reports out of Germany indicated that the company is working with Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) to integrate solid-state batteries into electric vehicles from the German automaker like the electric version of the 911. No formal announcement has been made by either company.

Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) has a goal to see its sales mix of electric vehicles hit 50% in 2025.

The news arrives against the backdrop that Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and its largest investor were reported last month to be in advanced discussions that may lead to an initial public offering for Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY).

QuantumScape (QS) traded as high as $19.48 earlier in the session vs. the 52-week trading range of $13.21 to $53.20.

Sector watch: Mullen pops, Tesla eyes another split and QuantumScape jumps.

