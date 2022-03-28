McCormick Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 28, 2022 1:52 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- McCormick (MKC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-13.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (-0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MKC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
