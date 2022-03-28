Academy Sports and Outdoors Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 28, 2022 1:55 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+31.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.78B (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ASO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.