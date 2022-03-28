Illumina wins favorable ruling in patent dispute with BGI - Bloomberg
Mar. 28, 2022 1:59 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)NTRABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- A judge in California issued an order in favor of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) blocking BGI Genomics from selling some of the company’s genetic sequencing products in the U.S., Bloomberg Law reported Monday.
- In his verdict on Sunday, Judge William H. Orick of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District barred BGI from selling the sequencers until the expiry of certain patents won by Illumina (ILMN) in another patent dispute last November.
- The patent dispute between the two companies began in 2019 when Illumina (ILMN) filed a lawsuit against BGI, the world’s largest commercial genetic sequencer, alleging the infringement of certain U.S. patents.
- BGI, headquartered in China, has a licensing agreement with prenatal test maker Natera (NTRA) for NGS-based genetic testing assays.