Delek US names El Al exec Soreq as new President/CEO

Mar. 28, 2022 1:53 PM ETDelek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)DKLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Oil and Gas Industrial zone,The equipment of oil refining,Close-up of industrial pipelines of an oil-refinery plant,Detail of oil pipeline with valves in large oil refinery.

Rangsarit Chaiyakun/iStock via Getty Images

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK -3.2%) names current El Al Airlines top executive Avigal Soreq as President and CEO of Delek US and President of Delek Logistics Partners (DKL +0.8%), effective in June.

Ezra Uzi Yemin, Chairman of Delek US since 2012 and CEO since 2004, will become Executive Chairman of Delek US and continue as Chairman of Delek Logistics.

Delek US also promotes current Executive VP and Chief Commercial Officer Todd O'Malley as COO of Delek US and Delek Logistics, and current refining Senior VP Nithia Thaver to Executive VP and refining unit President.

Higher oil prices and M&A "could make this stock fly," Qingshan Capital Management writes in a bullish analysis of Delek US published on Seeking Alpha.

