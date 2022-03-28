Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK -3.2%) names current El Al Airlines top executive Avigal Soreq as President and CEO of Delek US and President of Delek Logistics Partners (DKL +0.8%), effective in June.

Ezra Uzi Yemin, Chairman of Delek US since 2012 and CEO since 2004, will become Executive Chairman of Delek US and continue as Chairman of Delek Logistics.

Delek US also promotes current Executive VP and Chief Commercial Officer Todd O'Malley as COO of Delek US and Delek Logistics, and current refining Senior VP Nithia Thaver to Executive VP and refining unit President.

Higher oil prices and M&A "could make this stock fly," Qingshan Capital Management writes in a bullish analysis of Delek US published on Seeking Alpha.