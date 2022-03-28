NTT Data acquires Vectorform
- NTT Data (OTCPK:NTDTY) acquired Vectorform, a digital transformation and innovation firm based in Detroit.
- The acquisition expands NTDTY's global digital engineering and design capabilities and will help accelerate clients' current and future digital transformation programs.
- Vectorform's 80 team members will join NTDTY's consulting and digital transformation business.
- Vectorform's approach to connecting multiple industries will complement NTDTY's existing depth in automotive, energy and manufacturing and will expand on NTT Data's next generation of capabilities including IoT, immersive and smart technologies.
- Vectorform is a proprietary platform designed to help organizations invent digital products and better CX.