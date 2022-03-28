Volta Inc. (VLTA -20.0%) fell sharply after the company announced the departure of its two co-founders early on Monday. Shares fell to a new post-SPAC low of $3.31 in afternoon trading.

"With Volta’s listing as a public company last August, the Board and Founders mutually determined that now is the right time to identify new leadership with experience in managing public companies to serve the best interests of stakeholders and unlock the company’s full value potential," read a board statement.

On Wall Street, analysts are raising caution about the development. Canaccord Genuity cut its rating on Volta to Hold from Buy and assigned a price target of $3. D.A. Davidson moved to a Neutral rating on VLTA from Buy and set a price target of $5.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA) started trading in August and rose to as high as $14.30 before starting to fade in the middle part of November.