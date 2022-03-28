Will Sundial Growers' Q4 results bring positive surprise?

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -C$0.01 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$13.85M.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 0 downward.

Over the last 1 year, SNDL has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

The company's stock rose +27.82% on Nov. 12, the day after it reported its Q3 results on Nov. 11 post-market. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was C$10.5M, compared to a loss of C$4.4M in Q3 2020.

The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of SNDL and cannabis peers' Cronos, Tilray Brands and Aurora Cannabis:

Sundial's peer Cronos Group (CRON) already reported its Q4 results earlier in March, posting a mixed performance as earnings fell short of the consensus despite a revenue beat.

Meanwhile, a key piece of legislation aimed at legalizing cannabis at the federal level has made its way through the U.S. House of Representatives and could potentially see a vote this week.

In February, Sundial extended the outside date for the closing the acquisition of Alcanna to March 30.

Sundial, however, has not been in compliance with Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the exchange but in February it was granted an additional 180 calendar days to regain compliance.

Over the past one year Sundial's stock has declined -32.14%. However, YTD the stock is +22.58%.