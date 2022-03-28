Verb Technology partners with NBA's Phoenix Suns to provide video-based sales solutions
Mar. 28, 2022 2:32 PM ETVerb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Verb Technology (VERB +7.8%) stated Monday that it has signed a partnership deal with Phoenix Suns of the National Basketball Association.
- The multi-year deal is to provide Phoenix Suns the interactive video technology to drive ticket and merchandise sales and increase fan engagement.
- "The implementation of VERB’s video-based software solutions should help us continue to grow and future proof our marketing technology stack, supporting elevation of our content strategies for ticket sales, merchandise sales, and overall brand awareness,” said Tramon Thomas, VP, Brand Digital and Social, of the Phoenix Suns.
- On Feb. 22, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating System warned about Verb Technology stating it is at high risk of performing badly due to inferior profitability and negative EPS revisions when compared to other Information Technology stocks.