NASB Financial announces resignation of CEO

Mar. 28, 2022 2:43 PM ETNASB Financial, Inc. (NASB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • NASB Financial (NASB +0.2%) has announced that its CEO, Paul Thomas, resigned from his positions of CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of both NASB Financial and its banking subsidiary North American Savings Bank, effective March 25, 2022.
  • Until his departure, Mr. Thomas will remain with the Company in a limited capacity to assist in transition and the completion of several projects.
  • The Co. has appointed Thomas B. Wagers, Sr. to succeed Mr. Thomas as CEO.  Mr. Wagers has also been appointed President of both NASB Financial and North American Savings Bank.
