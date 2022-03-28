U.K.'s HSBC pulls out references to Ukraine 'war' from reports - Financial Times
Mar. 28, 2022
- HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) has edited its analysts' research reports to cut all references to a "war" in Ukraine, as the U.K. lender resists following rival's moves to close business in Russia, two people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times Sunday.
- In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, committees at HSBC (HSBC) have amended multiple reports to soften the language used on the subject, such as changing the word "war" to "conflict," the two people explained to the Financial Times. Those changes had triggered internal debate and strong complaints from some workers, they added.
- Keep in mind that HSBC has about 200 staff in Russia, where the government had introduced a new law against spreading what it considered false information around the Ukraine war, with prison terms of up to 15 years, a person close to HSBC told the Financial Times.
