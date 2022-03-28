Rally in cannabis MSOs fizzles ahead of House marijuana legalization vote

Selection of cannabis and legal medical recreational retail store

Zenkyphoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • A rally in cannabis multi-state operators (MSOs) that began with Cresco Labs' (OTCQX:CRLBF -0.5%) March 23 announcement it was acquiring Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF -1.3%) and continued through the end of last week following word of a House vote on marijuana legalization this week has come to an end.
  • The biggest decliner of the bunch is MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF -9.4%), though Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF -5.0%), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF -3.4%), and Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF -4.8%) are also down significantly.
  • Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Nathan Dean said that though the legalization legislation will likely pass the House, it has little chance in the Senate.
  • Other MSOs: Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF -1.6%); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF -3.3%); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF -1.7%); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF -3.2%).
