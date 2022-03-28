Canada picks Lockheed Martin's F-35 as preferred bidder for fighter jets

The Canadian government has selected Lockheed Martin's (LMT -1.4%) F-35 as the preferred bidder in its competition to buy a new fighter jet, with delivery of the first aircraft scheduled for 2025 if an agreement is reached, the defense ministry says.

Saab's Gripen fighter came second to the F-35 in the competition; Boeing's Super Hornet had been ruled out earlier.

The former Conservative government previously announced the purchase of the F-35 but the current Liberal government delayed the deal and re-opened the bidding to competition.

Canada has said it is planning to buy 88 new fighter jets to replace its CF-18s, budgeting ~C$19B (US$15B) for the purchase.

Lockheed Martin and other U.S. defense contracting stocks have been reaching record highs as Russia's invasion of Ukraine shows no signs of easing.

