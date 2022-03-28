Online sports betting in New York dazzles for first week of March Madness

Mar. 28, 2022 2:58 PM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG), PDYPY, CZRGMVHFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments

Man looking at currency trading app on his smart phone from his home office

Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Online sports betting operators in New York generated $428M in handle for a week (March 14-20) that covered four days of the NCAA tournament, according to the New York State Gaming Commission.

That tally was close to the $472.1M generated during the week in February that included the Super Bowl.

FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY) led the way with a handle of $168.0M and gaming win of $14.7M.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) brought in $110.8M for the week and saw a gaming win of $3.3M.

Caesars Interactive (NASDAQ:CZR) tallied a handle of $67.8M and gaming win of $4.4M.

BetMGM (MGM, OTCPK:GMVHF) generated a handle of $43.0M and gaming win of $1.6M.

The gaming wins for the sports betting operators will move higher after the future bets settle.

PlayNY.com analyst Mike Mazzeo: "Those first four days are a primary reason the NCAA Tournament is the largest sports betting holiday of the year. Fifty-two of the tournament’s 67 games take place over those days, and the interest is high. And with some high-profile upsets this year, including wiping Kentucky from the futures pool in the first round, sportsbooks will likely fare well, too."

Sector watch: Sports betting stocks are called out by CBRE for attractive valuation.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.