Global IPO market tumbled 70% in Q1 from last year

The amount of cash raised by initial public offerings around the world tumbled 70% during the first quarter from last year amid increased market turbulence.

IPOs raised around $65B worldwide in Q1 2022, compared with $219B for the same quarter in 2021. It was the lowest amount raised since the first days of the pandemic in 2020, according to a Bloomberg report.

The news outlet also reported that some investment banks have begun laying off bankers from their equity capital markets operations, most notably UBS Group.

Last year saw an unusually high number of IPOs, due in part to pandemic stimulus initiatives stoking the broader marker. In contrast, 2022 has been plagued by ongoing market volatility aggravated by rising inflation and interests rates, fluctuating oil prices, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bloomberg said that one bright spot was the Middle Eastern market, where interest in IPOs has remained strong.

