CF Industries (NYSE:CF -4%) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR -1.7%) pull back from recent multiyear highs, as Scotiabank downgrades both red-hot fertilizer names to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform with $118 price targets for both.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS -5.1%), CVR Partners (UAN -5.1%) and Intrepid Potash (IPI -3.8%) also trade sharply in the red, even as fertilizer prices continue to spike as Russia's invasion of Ukraine places much of the world's fertilizer supply at risk.

According to Bloomberg, a gauge of prices for the nitrogen fertilizer ammonia in Tampa surged 43% to $1,625/metric ton on Friday, a record for the 29-year-old index.

"Are the good times over? No, we don't think they are. However, from a risk-adjusted point of view, we don't see a lot of upside to the equities," Scotiabank's Ben Isaacson writes, saying he "would not be surprised" to see a pullback, "especially when/if prices begin to roll over following the spring demand surge."

Brian Madden, chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel, also is getting cautious on the fertilizer names, saying we're into the seventh or eighth inning of the current investment cycle, [as] current prices are sowing the seeds of demand destruction later this year."