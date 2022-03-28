Crypto exchange FTX mulls forming fund of funds as institutional interest expands: Blockworks
Mar. 28, 2022 3:26 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has considered the possibility of forming a fund of funds operation to external portfolio managers investing in the space, three sources familiar with the matter told Blockworks Monday.
- As institutional interest in the decentralized space increases, FTX and its U.S. affiliate, FTX.US, in recent weeks have explored with lawyers the possibility of creating a fund of funds, one source added. Fund of funds is a pooled investment fund investing in different types of funds.
- “While we have had internal discussions to explore what a crypto fund of funds would look like given demand from the market, it is not something we’re looking to pursue at this current time,” the spokesperson explained to Blockworks.
- If FTX decides to move forward with this effort, the exchange could start trading with more than $100M, another source highlighted, adding that there's a "lot of interest" from institutions.
- Earlier in March, FTX formed a new unit in Australia.