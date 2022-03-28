Codex DNA slide continues as shares down ~70% over last month
Mar. 28, 2022 4:55 PM ETCodex DNA, Inc. (DNAY)PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) closed down another ~11% today as the synthetic biology company's Q4 2021 results continue to weigh on the stock.
- Codex DNA (DNAY) released those results after the market close on March 23. Since then through closing Monday, shares are down 55%
- While maintaining an overweight rating, KeyBanc on Monday cut its price target to $8 from $30 (~94% upside based on Monday's close).
- The firm cited a collaboration and licensing agreement Codex DNA (DNAY) signed with Pfizer (PFE) in January regarding mRNA vaccines and therapies that could help boost revenue.