Codex DNA slide continues as shares down ~70% over last month

Mar. 28, 2022

Closeup of financial stock chart with candlestick graph

xxmmxx/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) closed down another ~11% today as the synthetic biology company's Q4 2021 results continue to weigh on the stock.
  • Codex DNA (DNAY) released those results after the market close on March 23. Since then through closing Monday, shares are down 55%
  • While maintaining an overweight rating, KeyBanc on Monday cut its price target to $8 from $30 (~94% upside based on Monday's close).
  • The firm cited a collaboration and licensing agreement Codex DNA (DNAY) signed with Pfizer (PFE) in January regarding mRNA vaccines and therapies that could help boost revenue.
