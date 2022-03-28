WWE and Fanatics announce long-term sports platform partnership

  •  WWE (WWE -0.1%) and Fanatics announced a comprehensive, long-term sports and entertainment partnership that will see Fanatics utilize its expanded digital sports platform to create a new, enhanced experience for WWE fans globally across several businesses, including e-commerce and licensed merchandise, as well as physical, digital, and NFT trading cards.
  • The businesses that will work together to create an elevated fan experience include Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles and Candy Digital.
  •  That deal will commence when WWE’s existing trading cards rights expire over the next few years.
