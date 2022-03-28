Newly public EV charging company Allego sees stock rally 15%

Shares of newly public Allego (ALLG) jumped 15% in afternoon trading Monday.

Allego shares most recently changed hands at $21.54, up 15%, at approximately 3:40 p.m. ET.

The EV charging company’s shares started trading on March 17 following its merger with SPAC Spartan Acquisition III. After making modest gains during its first two days of trading, shares rallied on March 23 amid increased social media interest. The stock has risen 233% since its post-merger debut as of Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Allego competitor Volta (VLTA) saw its shares tumble around 20% Monday after it announced that its co-founders, one of whom is CEO, were leaving the company.