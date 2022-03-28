GreenSky jumps on Nasdaq delisting notice for Goldman Sachs deal
Mar. 28, 2022 3:58 PM ETGreenSky, Inc. (GSKY), GSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) rose 2.1% after a Nasdaq delisting notice indicated that the online lender's last trading day will be Tuesday after completing its sale to Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).
- The shares are set to be suspended on Wednesday, according to the Nasdaq delisting notice.
- GreenSky (GSKY) agreed to a $2.24 billion sale to Goldman in September. Investors were waiting for the company to receive New York Dept of Financial Services approval for the deal after it received all others approvals, according to traders.
- GreekSky and Goldman didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha emails seeking comment.
- GreenSky said in December that it was expected the deal would close in the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022.