Why did Coinbase stock shoot up today? In talks to buy Brazil's 2TM, broad crypto rally

Coinbase Releases Third-Quarter Financial Results

Leon Neal/Getty Images News

  • Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) +7.8% jumped Monday following a report that it's in talks to buy 2TM, the owner of Mercado Bitcoin, Brazil's largest digital asset exchange.
  • COIN's upswing also comes as bitcoin (BTC-USD) erases year-to-date losses, breaking out of $48K per token. A large basket of cryptos is also extending gains from last week, such as ethereum (ETH-USD +5.3%), binance coin (BNB-USD +3.5%), cardano (ADA-USD +5.7%), solana (SOL-USD +6.3%) and many more. In turn, the global crypto market cap continues to rise, recently standing at $2.16T.
  • Some of the exchange's rivals gapped up Monday as well, including Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) +10.4%, Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV) +7.7%, BIGG Digital Assets (OTCQX:BBKCF) +6.6% and Robinhood Markets (HOOD) +3.3%.
  • On Friday, Coinbase expanded its staking offerings to include Cardano.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.