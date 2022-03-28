Soleno Therapeutics stock slides on proposed equity offering

Mar. 28, 2022 4:06 PM ETSoleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) has slipped -20.03% in after-hours trading after the biopharmaceutical company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common shares and pre-funded warrants
  • The company also intends to offer and sell to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock.
  • Each share of common stock or pre-funded warrant is being sold together with one immediately exercisable common warrant to purchase one share of common stock.
  • Terms of the offering are yet to be disclosed.
  • Net proceeds from this offering will be used to fund Soleno's current research and development efforts primarily focused on advancing its lead candidate, DCCR tablets for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), and to provide for general corporate purposes.
