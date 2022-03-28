Citi detailed why the selloff of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA -17.0%) was overdone after the clinical-stage biopharma company fell on Monday in reaction to negative views cited by the FDA on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis therapy, AMX0035.

Developed by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX), AMX0035 will be the subject of an ADCom meeting convened by the FDA for this week. On Monday, the regulator released briefing documents on the therapy ahead of the meeting.

With data from its MOXIe study, Reata (RETA) plans to seek U.S. approval for omaveloxolone as a treatment for another neurological condition called Friedreich’s ataxia (FA).

“ALS is a fast-progressing disease where deaths would be expected to occur (and did occur) over the course of the 24-week Centaur trial,” the analyst Yigal Nochomovitz wrote, referring to the trial used by Amylyx (AMLX) to show the efficacy of its ALS therapy. In contrast, FA is a “more-slowly progressing neuromuscular disorder,” the analyst added.

“We confirmed with Reata management today that FDA has not recommended any type of mortality analysis in the key efficacy analyses” for MOXIe study, Bloomberg reported quoting Nochomovitz.

