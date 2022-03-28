Bolsonaro to remove Petrobras President - Veja
Mar. 28, 2022 4:10 PM ETPBRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments
- According to Veja, a Brazilian business news source, President Bolsonaro has decided to remove Joaquim Silva e Luna as President of Petrobras (PBR).
- Luna, the former Minister of Defense, was appointed as President of Petrobras (PBR) in 2021, following dismissal of the then President Roberto Castello.
- Petrobras (PBR) was upgraded to buy at Goldman in Q4 2021, as the bank said "politics are priced in" -- however, the national oil company remains in the political crosshairs with fuel prices rising and a national election right around the corner.