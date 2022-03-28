Lightning eMotors GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.47, revenue of $4.22M misses by $1.08M
- Lightning eMotors press release (NYSE:ZEV): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.47.
- Revenue of $4.22M (+13.4% Y/Y) misses by $1.08M.
- Shares -16%.
- Outlook: First quarter revenue to be in the range of $5.0 million to $6.0 million, vs. consensus of $11.13M. Approximately $7 million of potential Q1 revenue has been pushed into future quarters due to supply constraints, principally chassis.
- First quarter vehicle and powertrain sales to be in the range of 65 units to 75 units
- First quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of -$15 million to -$17 million