Lightning eMotors GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.47, revenue of $4.22M misses by $1.08M

Mar. 28, 2022 4:14 PM ETLightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Lightning eMotors press release (NYSE:ZEV): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.47.
  • Revenue of $4.22M (+13.4% Y/Y) misses by $1.08M.
  • Shares -16%.
  • Outlook: First quarter revenue to be in the range of $5.0 million to $6.0 million, vs. consensus of $11.13M. Approximately $7 million of potential Q1 revenue has been pushed into future quarters due to supply constraints, principally chassis.
  • First quarter vehicle and powertrain sales to be in the range of 65 units to 75 units
  • First quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of -$15 million to -$17 million
