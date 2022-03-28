Southwest Gas to launch $400M-share offering

Mar. 28, 2022 4:15 PM ETSouthwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

gas burner

posteriori/E+ via Getty Images

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) -5.7% post-market after saying it commenced a public offering of $400M of common shares, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional $60M worth of shares.

The company plans to use the proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under the 364-day term loan credit agreement that was used to fund its $2B acquisition of Questar Pipelines.

Before Monday's market open, Southwest Gas' board said it rejected Carl Icahn's increased $82.50/share offer for the company.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.