Southwest Gas to launch $400M-share offering
Mar. 28, 2022 4:15 PM ETSouthwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) -5.7% post-market after saying it commenced a public offering of $400M of common shares, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional $60M worth of shares.
The company plans to use the proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under the 364-day term loan credit agreement that was used to fund its $2B acquisition of Questar Pipelines.
Before Monday's market open, Southwest Gas' board said it rejected Carl Icahn's increased $82.50/share offer for the company.