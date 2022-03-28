Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) -5.7% post-market after saying it commenced a public offering of $400M of common shares, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional $60M worth of shares.

The company plans to use the proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under the 364-day term loan credit agreement that was used to fund its $2B acquisition of Questar Pipelines.

Before Monday's market open, Southwest Gas' board said it rejected Carl Icahn's increased $82.50/share offer for the company.