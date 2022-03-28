NeoGenomics lowers Q1 guidance; CEO to step down

Mar. 28, 2022 4:20 PM ETNEOBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • NeoGenomics (NEO) lowered its Q1 revenue outlook, estimating it to be below the low end of its prior guidance of $118M-120M. Consensus estimate is $120.27M.
  • NEO also expects Q1 EBITDA loss to be below the low end of its prior guidance of $15M-12M.
  • The wider-than-expected EBITDA loss was driven by higher than anticipated Clinical Services cost of goods sold.
  • NEO intends to take immediate action to address performance and costs while continuing to invest prudently in the RaDaR Assay.
  • NEO also withdrew its 2022 financial guidance issued earlier.
  • The company announced that CEO Mark Mallon will step down, effective immediately.
  • This was not the result of any disagreements about strategy with management, inappropriate action by CEO, or any violation of company policy or any accounting irregularity.
  • The board retained Russell Reynolds to conduct a search for the next CEO.
  • NEO appointed current chair Lynn Tetrault as executive chair and established an interim office of the CEO to provide leadership continuity and operational management.
  • The interim office will be comprised of CFO William Bonello, chief strategy and corporate development officer Douglas Brown, and chief culture officer Jennifer Balliet.
  • Each of these executives will remain in their current positions while carrying out their new responsibilities.
