AEye falls after full-year guidance disappoints

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) fell in postmarket trading on Monday after the company set guidance below expectations.

The Lidar specialist said it is targeting $4M to $6M in revenue this year and anticipates reporting a non-GAAP net loss of approximately $100M for the year. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $3M to $4M for the year

CEO update: "We made significant advancements in productization, industrialization, and cost optimization, setting the foundation for movement to volume production across both the industrial and automotive markets. We also strengthened our team, public company infrastructure and governance, and exceeded Wall Street revenue expectations... We are confident that our unique business model, powered by AEye’s adaptive lidar platform, 4Sight, are market-leading differentiators that will drive significant value for our shareholders."

AEye (LIDR) ended the quarter with a cash position of $14.2M.

Shares of AEye (LIDR) fell 8.37% in postmarket trading to $4.49 vs. the post-SPAC range of $2.59 to $12.25.