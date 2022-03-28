Why did Tilray stock go down today? Doubts about marijuana legalization chances
Mar. 28, 2022 4:29 PM ETTilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Like other Canadian cannabis licensed producers (LPs), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) lost ground on Monday, closing down ~7%.
- The initial excitement late last week following news that the House is likely to vote on the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement ("MORE") Act, which would schedule cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances has worn off.
- Even though the bill is likely the pass the House, there are growing concerns it has slim chances of passing the Senate.
- Those worries likely weighed on Tilray (TLRY) and other Canadian LPs Monday.