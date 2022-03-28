Norwood Financial hires new President and CEO

Mar. 28, 2022 4:27 PM ETNorwood Financial Corp. (NWFL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) has appointed James Donnelly as President and CEO of the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wayne Bank.
  • Mr. Donnelly holds over 30 years of banking experience, most recently with Bangor Savings Bank where he served as its Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.
  • He is expected to take the new role in early May 2022. Following his appointment, he will also be appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the company and the bank.
  • The current President and CEO Lewis Critelli is set to retire during the first half of 2022, subject to the successful completion of a search process for a successor.
  • Mr. Critelli plans to continue serving as a director of the company and bank upon his retirement as CEO.
