Norwood Financial hires new President and CEO
Mar. 28, 2022 4:27 PM ETNorwood Financial Corp. (NWFL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) has appointed James Donnelly as President and CEO of the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wayne Bank.
- Mr. Donnelly holds over 30 years of banking experience, most recently with Bangor Savings Bank where he served as its Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.
- He is expected to take the new role in early May 2022. Following his appointment, he will also be appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the company and the bank.
- The current President and CEO Lewis Critelli is set to retire during the first half of 2022, subject to the successful completion of a search process for a successor.
- Mr. Critelli plans to continue serving as a director of the company and bank upon his retirement as CEO.