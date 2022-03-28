Lightning eMotors, Forest River expand partnership to repower shuttle buses, vans
Mar. 28, 2022 4:29 PM ETLightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Lightning eMotors expanded its partnership with Forest River to offer a factory-certified all-electric repower program for shuttle buses and passenger vans.
- The expanded partnership will accelerate repowering of Forest River shuttle buses and passenger vans across the U.S.
- There are currently over 50K shuttle buses and vans across the U.S. and Canada eligible that are for the program.
- The Forest River factory-certified powertrains and installation will be backed by a 5-year, 100K-mile warranty.
- Additionally, LEV will provide Forest River dealers and customers with customized charging and microgrid energy solutions.
- Forest River is a Berkshire Hathaway firm that manufactures shuttle buses, recreational vehicles, cargo trailers, utility trailers and pontoon boats.
- ZEV also reported its Q4 results and issued Q1 outlook.