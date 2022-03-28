The shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) have added ~9% in the post-market Monday after the cell programming company set its 2022 guidance ahead of forecasts, following better-than-expected revenue for 4Q 2021.

Total revenue for the quarter jumped ~363% YoY to $148M as Foundry revenue increased ~108% YoY to $34M. However, the GAAP net loss witnessed an over 34-fold rise to $1.6B, driven by an over 60-fold rise in general and administrative expenses that reached $781.6M.

For the full year, the revenue jumped ~309% YoY to $314M, driven by ~91% growth in Foundry revenue that stood at $113M. Meanwhile, the net loss climbed over 14 times as general and administrative expenses stood at $863.0M, indicating a more than 22-fold rise.

“We met or exceeded each of our publicly disclosed metrics in 2021, some significantly, and we believe we are in the strongest position that we've ever been in as a company," Chief Executive Jason Kelly said ahead of the earnings call on Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

For 2022, Ginkgo (DNA) expects $325M – $340M in revenue. Forecasting the addition of 60 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform, the company estimates its Foundry revenue to reach $165M – $180M during the year.

Meanwhile, Wall Street projects the company to report $315.9M across the four quarters in 2022.