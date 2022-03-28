GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) has launched a cash tender offer to purchase up to $10M of its 2-Year Puttable Subordinated Notes due 2023 at a price equal to $1,014 per $1,000 principal amount of validly tendered and not properly withdrawn Notes.

The offer expires on Apr. 25, 2022; notes must be tendered prior to the expiration.

Subject to certain customary conditions, GAMCO will accept all notes tendered, if less than $10M aggregate principal amount of notes is validly tendered and not properly withdrawn.

If more than $10M of notes is validly tendered and not properly withdrawn, the company will accept the tender of notes and pay the purchase price for: (i) the notes tendered by holders who own $100,000 or less in aggregate principal amount of notes and (ii) if necessary to enable us to purchase $10M of notes, the notes tendered by all other holders on a pro rata basis.

The remaining notes will still be puttable to the company upon 60 days' notice at par.

The offer will be funded using cash on hand.

As of Mar. 18, 2022, the aggregate principal amount of the notes outstanding was $50.99M.

Certain directors and executive officers of the firm, including Chairman, CEO, and Co-Chief Investment Officer - Value, Mario Gabelli, have not indicated whether they intend to tender their notes in the Offer.

Certain other affiliates, including Associated Capital Group and GGCP, have indicated that they intend to tender some or all of their notes in the Offer.

As of Mar. 18, 2022, Mr. Gabelli beneficially owned $42.66M principal amount of notes (including notes held by affiliates Associated Capital Group and GGCP), and other directors and executive officers beneficially owned, in the aggregate, an additional $387,000 principal amount of Notes.