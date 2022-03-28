FedEx names new CEO with Fred Smith moving to executive chairman role
Mar. 28, 2022 4:41 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) announced that Fred Smith will become Executive Chairman on June 1 and Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam will be promoted to President and CEO.
- Smith founded Federal Express in 1971. He has been talking publicly about retirement for a few years.
- Subramaniam was elected to the FedEx board in 2020 and will maintain that seat. Prior to his role as COO, Subramaniam was President and Chief Executive Officer of FedEx Express. He also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of FedEx Corp.
- Shares of FedEX (FDX) rose 3.02% in after-hours trading.