No easy solution for global energy markets, LNG expansion takes time says Cheniere

Cheniere's (LNG) Chief Commercial Officer sat down with Bloomberg to discuss US LNG exports, and plans to move Europe away from reliance on Russian natural gas:

"2023 and 2024 are going to be challenging for the world to navigate because of the lack of investment 3-4 years ago; there's no silver bullet, a lot of it is construction ... and concrete needs a lot of time to set at this scale, there are no easy solutions."

"This is a long cycle business, we have been very efficient at Cheniere (LNG) at bringing facilities online and ramping them up very quickly, but to build a new train even a brownfield takes a better part of three years; even decisions made today, like our expansion of Corpus Christi, that volume is going to come online in 2025-2026 time frame, and that's a project that is already underway."

"We've been on the phone with members of the Administration, on these issues of energy security and flexibility since late last year ... there's no easy button, it just takes time to build these facilities safely and reliably."

Cheniere's (LNG) stock has risen ~40% year to date, as improving LNG fundamentals and now geopolitical risk have supported global natural gas prices. Tellurian (TELL) is in pole position to sign offtake and financing agreements on the back of improved market conditions.