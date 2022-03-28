Raymond James agrees to acquire SumRidge Partners; terms undisclosed
Mar. 28, 2022 4:47 PM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) has agreed to acquire Jersey City, New Jersey-based SumRidge Partners; terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
- Founded in 2010, SumRidge Partners operates as a fixed income trading company, specializing in high yield and investment grade corporate bonds, municipal bonds and institutional preferred securities. It employs around 45 people.
- SumRidge will operate within Raymond James' Fixed Income Capital Markets division. Its institutional market-making operation will complement Raymond James' core client-facing business with the goal of identifying additional opportunities for the two business units.